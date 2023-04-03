Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a driver survey to better understand the impacts of state laws legalizing marijuana on the trucking industry and its workforce.  ATRI first deployed this survey in-person at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY last week where over 300 drivers completed the survey.  ATRI has now placed the survey online for additional driver input.

ATRI's marijuana impacts research was a top research priority of its Research Advisory Committee in 2022.  This topic was identified as critical because of the conflict and uncertainty between new state laws legalizing marijuana and long-standing federal law, especially for those that are part of a federally-regulated workforce. 


