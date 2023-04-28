Support Local Journalism


Tickets are now available for the August 10 TOAST! Industry Awards, including a new after-party

SEATTLE, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Returning for its 36th year of fundraising events and community engagement, the Auction of Washington Wines has announced the 2023 honorary vintner and honorary grower, and released tickets to the second annual TOAST! Industry Awards. The event on August 10 at Chateau Ste. Michelle celebrates these and other individuals who have worked for the betterment and continued success of Washington wine. Tickets are available now for the TOAST! Industry awards ceremony, dinner, and new after-party.


