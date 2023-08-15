The 36th annual Gala at the Auction of Washington Wines

 By Auction of Washington Wines

The Auction of Washington Wines' premier wine events benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research, and Industry Grant Partner, Vital Wines. The Auction raised $4 million in 2023 and has raised more than $63 million since its inception in 1988.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Auction of Washington Wines celebrated its 36th year of wine events with last week's TOAST!, Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction, and the Saturday night Gala. In conjunction with the online holiday Bid for Bottles auction and Wine Country Celebrations events hosted in April, the annual event series raised $4 million. One of the premier wine auctions in the United States, the Auction of Washington Wines has raised more than $63 million since its inception in 1988.


