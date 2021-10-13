Aurora Energy Research and LevelTen Energy forge partnership to support energy buyers to accelerate PPA procurement process By LevelTen Energy Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aurora Energy Research, a leading European energy price analytics provider and advisor, and LevelTen Energy, a leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, have established a partnership that enables Aurora to source power purchase agreements (PPAs) for energy buyers through the LevelTen Platform.Through the access to LevelTen's Energy Marketplace, Aurora's clients will be able to secure a PPA that best meets their renewable energy needs.The partnership enables Aurora to request custom PPA proposals from LevelTen's network of over 500 global project developers, which represents more than 1,650 wind, solar, storage and other renewable energy projects, both pre-construction and operational. These tenders can be for standard physical and virtual PPAs, as well as non-standard contract types, like baseload shape, market-following price structure, and upside-sharing model. Thekla von Bülow, Principal and Head of PPA Sourcing at Aurora commented:"Our partnership with LevelTen is an important milestone to further expand our advisory services on PPA transactions for energy buyers across Europe. LevelTen's platform enables us to receive, compare and select PPA suppliers' offers in a fast and efficient way on behalf of our clients. This significantly accelerates the PPA transaction process."Flemming Sørensen, Vice President of Europe at LevelTen Energy commented:"Aurora Energy Research's deep expertise on the renewable energy market is well-respected in the industry. With our new partnership, Aurora's clients will benefit from not only their expertise, but also LevelTen Energy's vast Energy Marketplace, which can help them explore all the options to find the best renewable energy contracts across two continents."About AuroraFrom its Oxford academic roots, Aurora Energy Research has grown to become the largest dedicated power market analytics company in Europe, providing data-driven intelligence for strategic decisions in the global energy transformation. We are a diverse team of more than 170 experts with vast energy, financial and consulting backgrounds, covering power, hydrogen, carbon and fossil commodities. We are active in Europe, Australia, and the US, working with world-leading organisations to provide comprehensive market intelligence, bespoke analytic and advisory services, and cutting-edge software solutions.About LevelTen Energy LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.DisclaimerLevelTen is a commodity trading advisor (CTA) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Member of the National Futures Association (NFA). All information available through the LevelTen Platform is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice regarding the value of or advisability of entering into any particular renewable energy transaction. Renewable energy transactions involve substantial risk of loss, and parties are strongly advised to consult with professional and legal advisors prior to entering into any given transaction. The LevelTen Platform is not designed or intended to allow users to place orders or enter into self-executing transactions within the Platform, and the offer, acceptance and contracting process for all transactions takes place directly between buyer and seller, in their sole discretion, with the LevelTen Platform merely providing tools and information to help facilitate such transactions.Media ContactChristin Camacho, LevelTen Energy, (206)-531-0487, Christin@LevelTenEnergy.comCaroline Oates, Aurora Energy Research, +44 (0)7912 568570, caroline.oates@auroraer.com SOURCE LevelTen Energy 