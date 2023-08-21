...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology and Yakima Regional Clean
Air Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon
PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Australian Footwear Brand, FRANKIE4, Amplifies its US Presence: Launches with Nordstrom, J.Jill, Opens Flagship Seattle Store
SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After landing stateside two years ago with its US ecommerce platform, Australian, science-backed, fashionable women's footwear brand, FRANKiE4, is amplifying its presence in North America. The brand just rolled out wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom and J.Jill this month. Additionally, the FRANKIE4 US flagship store location will be opening in Bellevue just outside of Seattle, WA. this September, 2023. This will be a permanent location following the success of its Bellevue Square pop-up location which launched this past April.
Since its inception in 2010 by podiatrist Caroline McCulloch, the award-winning Australian footwear brand has gained a cult following with its winning combination of patented, customized comfort and beautifully crafted (with LWG-certified leathers), stylish shoes. The brand has amassed almost 100K 5-star reviews, proving that customers' testimonies are intrinsically linked to a brand's global success.