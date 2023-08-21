Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After landing stateside two years ago with its US ecommerce platform, Australian, science-backed, fashionable women's footwear brand, FRANKiE4, is amplifying its presence in North America. The brand just rolled out wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom and J.Jill this month. Additionally, the FRANKIE4 US flagship store location will be opening in Bellevue just outside of Seattle, WA. this September, 2023. This will be a permanent location following the success of its Bellevue Square pop-up location which launched this past April.

Since its inception in 2010 by podiatrist Caroline McCulloch, the award-winning Australian footwear brand has gained a cult following with its winning combination of patented, customized comfort and beautifully crafted (with LWG-certified leathers), stylish shoes. The brand has amassed almost 100K 5-star reviews, proving that customers' testimonies are intrinsically linked to a brand's global success.


