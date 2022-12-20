...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
Author Alan Slavich's new book "Reflections of a Businessman" explores business practices that aren't often taught in business school but are proven to increase profits
Recent release "Reflections of a Businessman" from Page Publishing author Alan Slavich is an eye-opening analysis of managerial practices that are proven to encourage productivity and morale amongst employees, leading to high profits. Slavich's wisdom and insight provide the vital tools necessary for supervisors in any industry to lead their workforce to be the most optimized.
BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan Slavich, who, upon graduating from the University of Washington in 1963 with a degree in ceramic engineering, began his career in the flat glass industry, has completed his new book "Reflections of a Businessman": an exploration of best business practices that can help to elevate a company from the point of view of an employee.
"'Reflections of a Businessman' is a look at business effectiveness from an employee's perspective versus the teachings in a traditional business school," writes Slavich. "There are many successful businesses in the world today, and there are also many unsuccessful businesses in the world today. What are the things that separate the successful business from the unsuccessful business? Obviously there is more than one answer to that question, but employee participation and contribution can greatly affect the performance of the business."
Slavich continues, "This book analyzes and views the effectiveness of management on the productivity of the workforce. Over fifty-five years in the business world provided the experience of a wide variety of supervisory styles within three different companies and provided insight into the effectiveness of the various management styles. This book is a look at the various management styles that one person observed after all those years in the business world and documents what was learned from each experience. This experience was then analyzed and was used to develop a profile of what constitutes a successful business model. The model was then used to create a high involvement organization with resultant world-class credentials."
Published by Page Publishing, Alan Slavich's thought-provoking discussion helps bring to light the various management styles that create the most productivity within a company's workforce and how these styles can be used to better organize a business while growing profit margins.
