Recent release "Papa" from Page Publishing author Beverly Adkins, PhD, is a poignant and engaging children's story focusing on a young girl struggling to understand the heartbreaking loss of her grandfather.

VENUS, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Adkins, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, who has a PhD in special education with an emphasis on severe behavioral disorders, has completed her new book "Papa": an intentional and carefully written children's story that follows the journey of a little girl processing the death of her grandfather.

