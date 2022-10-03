Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Recent release "Stories from Scowtown: Tales from Life on a Columbia River Houseboat" from Page Publishing author Bob Mulcrone is a collection of short stories about the author's life on his floating home and the community of personalities who lived there.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Mulcrone, an author and cartoonist born in Vancouver, Washington, has completed his new book "Stories from Scowtown: Tales from Life on a Columbia River Houseboat": a gripping and potent collection of short stories that presents an intriguing glimpse into the author's way of life in his little enclave of floating homes attracted an assortment of folks, from artists to athletes to teachers and retirees.

Tags