Recent release "Daddy Duck of Whisper Pond" from Page Publishing author C. L. Ehardt is the story of a duck family and their friends and their lives on the pond. The story was written to help the author's daughter sleep while he was deployed overseas and is now available for anyone to share with their own loved ones.
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C.L. Ehardt, a military brat who became a veteran himself, has completed his new book "Daddy Duck of Whisper Pond": a sweet tale to share with young ones. Though most children would tire of moving from duty station to duty station for fifteen years, averaging a new home every three years, Ehardt found all that moving around gave him the opportunity to meet new friends. That open, friendliness toward others is the central theme of his book.
Published by Page Publishing, Ehardt's charming tale was written with a story line encompassing multiple characters and centered on the fun to be found all around the pond.
The story follows little ducklings as they play in the mud – their favorite pastime. Readers will also meet Daddy Duck as he helps those in need, and other pond friends like Sally Squirrel and Bandy the Bear Cub.
Readers who wish to experience the fun and adventures can purchase "Daddy Duck of Whisper Pond" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.