Author Daniel Seitz's new book "Back to Work" teaches readers easy and effective strategies that can be applied to searching for jobs in today's competitive world By Page Publishing Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PASCO, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Seitz, a senior professional development specialist, public speaker, and author with twenty years of experience in human resources, has completed his new book "Back to Work": a comprehensive how-to guide designed to help readers find and successfully attain the job or career they want.Author Daniel Seitz discusses the economy, writing, "In mid-2007, everything seemed to be wonderful and blissful. People were spending money, maxing out their credit cards, and making purchasing decisions based on credit. A lot of people were making purchasing decisions that were above and beyond what they could afford, based on a euphoric belief that the economic strength of the US would continue to flourish. The population's optimistic speculation of the economy drove much of the economic strength before the inevitable collapse."Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Seitz's informative work also teaches readers how to emotionally recover from the unexpected loss of a job and how to prepare for changing economic conditions. Most importantly, readers will acquire insight to cultivate the love, passion, and fulfillment they want from their jobs and careers. Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Back to Work" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.Media ContactPage Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com SOURCE Page Publishing 