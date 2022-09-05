Support Local Journalism


Recent release "Maddy and Grace at the Haunted House" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy follows two friends, Maddy and Grace, as they bravely attempt to discover the truth behind their neighborhood's supposed haunted house. As the investigation continues, Maddy and Grace realize they may be in over their heads when ghouls and ghosts reveal themselves, giving the girls a terrible fright.

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace at the Haunted House": a gripping and thrilling new tale of young friends who decide to tackle the mystery of an old house for sale that has gained a reputation for being haunted.

