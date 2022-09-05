...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest gusts
in the afternoon along the eastern Columbia Gorge into the
western Lower Basin and the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible that
will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Author Gerald Ruhoy's new book "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" is an inspiring tale about chasing one's dreams despite how others might perceive them.
Recent release "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy is a delightful story of two friends, Maddy and Grace, who make a new friend when they meet a workhorse at the racetrack. Despite his size and strength, the big horse longs to do other things besides manual labor, and with Maddy and Grace's help, realizes his ability to do more.
SEATTLE, Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack": a vibrant and adorable tale of overcoming one's designated role in life that society has assigned them and achieving things once only possible in one's imagination.
"In 'Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack', Maddy and Grace come in contact with a big workhorse," writes Ruhoy. "His job is to pull a heavy hay wagon to feed the fastest racehorses at the track. This adventure turns out to be a wild ride while helping a friend in need fulfill his dreams."
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy's uplifting narrative explores breaking free from one's role in society based on looks and size, and the invigorating strength that comes from following a new path towards one's passions in life. Full of colorful artwork and thrilling action, "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" will spark imagination and encourage readers to take their first steps in realizing their goals in life.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.