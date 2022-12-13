Support Local Journalism


"Nine Flying Objects" from Page Publishing author Gregory Long is a true-life story of one man and his life-long crusade to prove to the world that what he saw was real and came from another world we can only barely imagine.

MILL CREEK, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Long, a writer that specializes in investigating, researching, and writing about unexplained mysteries in the Pacific Northwest and who currently resides in Mill Creek, Washington, has completed his latest book "Nine Flying Objects": a gripping and potent tale about a man who saw nine flying objects soaring across the sky on a clear day at the end of World War II and who risked ridicule and scorn for the rest of his life in order to stand up for what he had seen.


