...COOL, WET AND WINDY WEATHER THIS WEEK...
There will be two Pacific fronts that will bring wet and windy
conditions to eastern Washington and eastern Oregon this week.
Precipitation currently over western Washington and northwest
Oregon will spread east of the Cascades on Monday, mainly during
the evening and overnight hours. On Tuesday, the bulk of the
precipitation will reside over Oregon and far southeast
Washington. There will also be breezy winds accompanying the
front. Cold air will lower snow levels Tuesday afternoon and
Tuesday night, and elevations above 3000 feet will observe
scattered to numerous snow showers on Wednesday. The mountains
will likely receive several inches of new snow, and there is a 60
percent chance that elevations above 5000 feet of the Blue
Mountains and Wallowa Mountains will receive 3 to 6 inches of snow
with this event.
Cold and dry air Wednesday night will result in overnight
temperatures in the teens and 20s, and this will be the first
hard freeze of the season for many of the lower elevations. The
second front will arrive on Friday for another round of rain and
mountain snow as well as breezy to windy conditions that will
continue through the weekend.
If you're planning to travel across Washington and Oregon this
week, check the road conditions by referring to the Washington
and Oregon Department of Transportation web sites. Have a winter's
travel kit with you which includes blankets, cell phone chargers,
shovels, a working flashlight, gloves, and extra warm clothing.
