Author James Wigfall's new book "Standing Tall" is a compelling story following a young black cadet as he navigates life in a historically all-white military academy By Page Publishing Sep 14, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Wigfall, a US Army veteran who graduated in 1982 with a degree in mathematics from the The Citadel, served four years before his honorable discharge as a captain in the Signal Corps in Augusta, Georgia, joined the Boing Company as a computer programmer in 1986 and progressed through various levels of management until his retirement in December 2017 as the vice president of business support to The Boeing Company, and now serves as the chief executive officer for Sound Generations, a nonprofit organization providing food security, transportation, health and wellness, and assistance services to older adults and adults with disabilities in the Puget Sound area of Washington, has completed his new book "Standing Tall": a riveting story brought to vivid life by his own experience with military service and culture.In 1978, strong-willed yet idiosyncratic Steve Wiggins follows his father's military footsteps and enrolls in South Carolina Military Academy, a bastion of Southern principles and severe discipline. The academy only recently allowed black cadets to attend and is in the early stages of a policy enforcement against the upperclassmen's notorious hazing. The students whisper about Steve when he passes, and their words follow him like shadows of the palmetto trees swaying in the breeze.In Charleston, South Carolina, where the Confederacy and slave trade cast a shadow over the city's history, the mayor begins an ambitious new project that attempts to bring the city out of the dark. While on campus, Steve stumbles into a moral dilemma to either expose a situation or remain silent to safeguard his secret. When Steve returns home, he notices a change in Charleston. The faces from his childhood are absent from church. There is a new pastor. Steve is no longer speaking to his girlfriend. He feels exasperated and in need of someone to talk to. At home, he wears a smile, and his parents take pride in him for dedicating himself to such a disciplined life."Standing Tall" highlights an African American's experience in a marginalized environment with pervasive Southern ideology. While attending a military academy is a difficult trial, it teaches important lessons, including but not limited to stoicism, perseverance, and tenacity.Published by Page Publishing, James Wigfall's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid modern fiction readers.Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Standing Tall" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. 