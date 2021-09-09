Author Juan J. Aleman II's new book "We're All Broken" is a charming children's book celebrating the infinite possibilities of creativity and imagination By Page Publishing Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juan J. Aleman II, a Texas native and US Army veteran who holds a master's degree in higher education and presently resides in Washington State with his wife and two children, has completed his new book "We're All Broken": a heartwarming story for children of all ages.The author writes, "No one is perfect, and keeping it all together can be hard. But where there is someone with a willingness to look past the parts of us that are broken, we can have a life that makes us truly happy, whether that is as part of a group or accepting our uniqueness and being on our own. We must learn that imperfection is simply a change from what is considered the norm. This book is meant to include anyone that believes that they may be different, weird, or simply broken in some way. 'We're All Broken' is a story that wants you to know that no matter how many times you fail, you can be something beautiful in the end."Published by Page Publishing, Juan J. Aleman II's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library. Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "We're All Broken" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.Media ContactPage Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com SOURCE Page Publishing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter