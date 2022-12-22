Support Local Journalism


Recent release "Sect War" from Page Publishing author Kerry Watkins is an intense fantasy novel that takes place in a world where trees are hundreds of feet tall with leaves more than a dozen feet wide, and the inhabitants are dwarfed by the underlying vegetation of the immense forest floor.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kerry Watkins, who was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed his new book "Sect War": a gripping and potent fantasy novel that immerses readers in another world. The forces of good and evil pair off in small-scale battles to determine the destiny of a colony, whether they live free of tyranny or succumb to the will of a brutally oppressive regime.


