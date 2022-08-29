...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Author L.K. Crowson's new book "Quarry" is a riveting work of detective fiction and the second in her entertaining series of crime novels starring Jason Devereaux
Recent release "Quarry" from Page Publishing author L.K. Crowson is a spellbinding whodunit following the now-retired Jason Devereaux as he works to catch his daughter's stalker and solve the horrifying abduction of his infant grandchild. Jason's stepson, Jake, proves to be an invaluable help in solving the mystery.
KALAMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L.K. Crowson, a California-born writer presently living in Washington State with her husband and youngest son, a charming young man with Down syndrome, has completed her new book "Quarry": her second Devereaux novel .
After the tragic death of Kaitlyn's husband while on deployment, she moves home to live with her father. Jason Devereux is now a retired detective. Kaitlyn becomes the obsession of an unknown stalker. Amid the reconnection of Jason and Rachel, then their ultimate marriage, Kaitlyn goes from one nightmare to another. Kaitlyn starts to feel safe again after the arrest of her stalker.
During the celebration of Jason and Rachel's marriage and the birth of Kaitlyn's baby, her baby is kidnapped. Jake, Rachel's Down syndrome son, again helps solve the mystery.
Published by Page Publishing, L.K. Crowson's engrossing book is a gripping choice for avid crime fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Quarry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
