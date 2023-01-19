Support Local Journalism


Recent release "Letters I Wrote" from Page Publishing author Lakisha Marie Mackie is a heartwarming collection of prose, anecdotes, and advice sharing the insights earned while meeting the daunting obstacles of the modern human experience.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lakisha Marie Mackie, a mother of one with a lifelong passion for writing presently living in Powder Springs, Georgia, with the love of her life and their son, has completed her new book "Letters I Wrote": an inspiring and deeply personal work with a positive message of hope and perseverance.


