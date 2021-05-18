PORT TOWNSEND, Wash., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Brewer, a travel and cuisine enthusiast, has completed his new book "'Tails' From The Mouse's Kitchen": a humorous collection of tales from behind the scenes of the Disney kitchens.
Mark writes, "A novel of the culinary business, the ups and downs but also how fun the journey is."
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Brewer's tale is an enjoyable look behind the scenes at some the author's most loved and disliked kitchen positions. With a sampling of stories and locations from across his career, Brewer invites you along into his private adventures and, sometimes, misadventures.
From a diner to a cruise liner, the stories within these pages are sure to entertain.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase "'Tails' From The Mouse's Kitchen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
