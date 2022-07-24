...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge
of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Author Michael Crawford's new book "Tommy the Speedy Turtle" is a heartwarming story for young children celebrating the wonders of nature
Recent release "Tommy the Speedy Turtle" from Page Publishing author Michael Crawford is a charming tale introducing an adventurous turtle who yearns to explore the world beyond his sylvan pond. He encounters Bobby, a young boy out for a hike with his father, who explains to his enthralled son that the amazing turtle should remain wild and free in nature rather than be kept in a tiny tank; Bobby learns an important lesson about respect for nature.
ARLINGTON, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Crawford, a father, veteran, published poet, and lyricist who has worked for a Seattle-based aerospace company for many years and in his free time enjoys the outdoors and the wonders of nature, has completed his new book "Michael the Speedy Turtle": a gentle story sure to appeal to preschool-and elementary aged children.
Tommy, a unique turtle, a turtle with an orange spot on his shell, can move very fast, faster than any other turtle, who loves to look for new adventures, see new things, play with other turtles, and be with new friends in a new place. One day, Tommy sets out for a new adventure to leave his home, Moss Pond, and travel to be in a new and distant pond, Stump Pond. And the adventure begins.
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Crawford's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Michael the Speedy Turtle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.