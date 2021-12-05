Author Michelle Mahurin's new book "I Don't Want to Dance" is a coming-of-age, coming-out collection of stories written in an honest, funny, and sometimes raw manner By Page Publishing Dec 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGEWOOD, Wash., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle Mahurin, a special-education teacher originally from Lewiston, Idaho, has completed her new book "I Don't Want to Dance": an authentic and humorous work that reveals the author's resilience growing up misunderstood as a daughter, friend, and eventually a partner through her poignant and relatable sense of humor.Author Michelle Mahurin describes the nature of her work, writing, "These are my stories as I remember them. Some of them have been retold for decades and have become the fabric of our family lore. I indicated the places where the stories were retold to me. This isn't an exposé or a tell-all. It's my experience. Writing is therapy for me, and my hope is people find a little of themselves in reading my stories."Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Mahurin's engaging work reminds readers that relatives are part of their DNA, and family are the folks they choose and who choose them. Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "I Don't Want to Dance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. 