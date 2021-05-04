ELLENSBURG, Wash., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitchell Perry, a married father and grandfather who has sailed the Salish Sea, the Caribbean, and the Celtic Sea and has worked as a cowboy in his native Washington State, has completed his new book "Cockroaches in the Bilge": an enchanting tale of friendship, loyalty, and treasure on the high seas.
A young lad comes across his great-grandfather he never knew existed, only to find out he served on a pirate ship for years with Captain Robert Farrow, also known as Bloodthirsty Bob. The adventure for Benjamin starts with his great-grandfather's encouragement. He discovers the recorded treasure maps and goes to find the treasures that were never recovered.
Published by Page Publishing, Mitchell Perry's engrossing book is a fast-paced adventure that keeps the pages turning until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Cockroaches in the Bilge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
