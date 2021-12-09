Author Presents a Modern and Simple Approach to Reading and Understanding the Most Read Book of All Time: The Bible By WestBow Press Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bible is widely considered to be the most profound collection of books in all of history and includes messages and stories that are still referenced today in the secular world. Many struggle to read the Bible to its entirety as they find it long, complicated, hard to read and not organized in chronological order. Author Peter J. Bylsma has spent years summarizing complex issues and putting them into lay terms. His debut book, "The Short Bible: A Chronological Summary of the Old and New Testaments," offers an innovative and easy-to-understand guide to understanding the Bible.In "The Short Bible," Dr. Bylsma presents basic facts about the Bible and reviews its themes. He summarizes all the books of the Old and New Testaments in 25 easy-to-read chapters, capturing the epic stories, characters and main ideas. Structured like a modern book, it also includes historical and geographical facts to help clarify the context of the events. Readers can use the glossary, index, maps and further reading materials to enhance their understanding and study.Dr. Bylsma provides a clear explanation of the Bible's most important themes, and many of them relate to current world events and personal struggles. Social, economic and political issues as well as other topics such as discrimination, power, justice, truth, freedom and money are all part of current conversations around the world and are discussed throughout the Bible. Although written several thousands of years ago, the Bible's overall messages relate to today's world. "People tend to get lost in the many stories and details when reading the Bible and they do not understand the main points and big picture," said Dr. Bylsma. "These are critical because many things going on now were addressed in the Bible, and it's really easy to see the connection when you read the book."Ultimately, those who are already familiar with the Bible, those who want to better understand the overall themes and those who want to know the fascinating stories and messages of the most read book of all time will find "The Short Bible" intriguing and helpful."The Short Bible: A Chronological Summary of the Old and New Testaments"By Peter J. BylsmaISBN: 9781664239142 (softcover); 9781664239159 (hardcover); 9781664239166 (electronic)Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow PressAbout the authorPeter J. Bylsma earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Wheaton College, and a master's degree in public administration and doctorate in education leadership and policy from the University of Washington. Dr. Bylsma served 10 years in Christian agencies before working 30 years in public sector positions at international, federal, state and local levels. He has researched many topics in an objective and nonpartisan manner and summarized the issues for busy leaders. He has lived in seven states and four other countries. Dr. Bylsma currently resides in the Puget Sound region of Washington state where he has lived for the past 24 years. To learn more, please visit http://www.theshortbible.com. General Inquiries:LAVIDGE – Phoenix Meghan Bowman480-306-6597mbowman@lavidge.comMedia ContactMeghan Bowman, LAVIDGE, 480-306-6597, mbowman@lavidge.com SOURCE WestBow Press 