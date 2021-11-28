Author Shantel Norton's new book "The Archer Chronicles: Magic of Fear" follows Evelyn and Violet as they enroll in Woodburn Rose Academy in search of a more normal life By Page Publishing Nov 28, 2021 Nov 28, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAINIER, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shantel Norton, who is an author, a secretary in local government, and a high school sports coach, has completed her new book "The Archer Chronicles: Magic of Fear": a captivating novel about two girls named Evelyn and Violet who embark on an unexpectedly magical journey together.Author Shantel Norton writes, "Before he could react, I closed my eyes and pushed my thumbs hard into his temples. He collapsed to the ground and laid there stiff. I bent down to check his pulse and saw him lightly breathing. I stood back up half smiling at the fact that I had just managed to knock out one of the top Strength family members with my weakest magic. Yet my heart ached as I stepped around him and continued down the road. I knew I had to do this. I was not going to risk his life. I should have known that from the beginning."Published by Page Publishing, Shantel Norton's enchanting tale explores the unanticipated magical journey of Evelyn and Violet. With darkness lurking around every corner and new threats appearing under every stone they turn, will their newfound magic be the piece of themselves they were both missing, or will it destroy the pieces of them that are left? Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Archer Chronicles: Magic of Fear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.Media ContactPage Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com SOURCE Page Publishing 