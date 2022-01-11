Author Shares Fun Knitting Designs and Crafts in New How-To-Guide By Kay Cassidy Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORT ORCHARD, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are numerous ways to craft and knit, and Kay Cassidy provides her 50 years of experience in her newly released book, "Kay's Crafts." The author introduces various designs that any crafter would love, which are seen throughout the pages.The book is an excellent introduction for readers looking for a new hobby that they can do in their downtime. "Kay's Crafts" is a unique book filled with different patterns and directions for coming up with the perfect craft. Throughout the book, the author shares colorful photographs and steps that will make learning these new skills fun.Readers will learn how to crochet, make quilts, paint, among other things that will bring color and light into their lives. Cassidy has been knitting and crocheting since she was 13 years old and hopes that her designs will be new additions to any crafter's catalog of work. "In the book, I start with the smallest, easiest patterns first and work my way up to the largest ones in the proper order," said Cassidy. "Each chapter will detail a different craft that any experienced crafter can enjoy."Ultimately, "Kay's Crafts" will provide a how-to-guide for any skill level. By the end of the book, readers will learn new ways to come up with fun designs and will learn a new hobby they will thoroughly enjoy."Kay's Crafts"By Kay CassidyISBN: 9781665529778 (softcover); 9781665529785 (electronic)Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & NobleAbout the author Kay Cassidy is an avid knitter and crafter. She recently published a new book, "Kay's Crafts." She has also written four additional books thus far, each an autobiography. Cassidy was born in Bremerton and lived on the West Coast for most of her life. She loves to travel, craft, write and also sing. In addition to writing books, she has also written songs and plays seven musical instruments. Cassidy currently resides in Port Orchard, WA. 