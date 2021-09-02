Author Stan L. Guyer's new book "When Angels Gather" is a thrilling story of two angels who, after adapting to their new lives, must help others like them By Page Publishing Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LACEY, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stan L. Guyer, who embraced writing as a third career, has completed his newest book "When Angels Gather": an electrifying tale that continues the story of Mykel and Nichole who must navigate their new lives as archangels. As they and their families come to grips with their new realities, a dangerous force returns and the two must team up with other angels to prepare for the ultimate battle.Published by Page Publishing, Stan L. Guyer's captivating tale follows Mykel and Nichole who return home after a cancer treatment leaves them with the powers of an archangel. Their families must accept who they have become, and blend together with their new friends. But a startling revelation that there are others out there that have suffered the same fate as Mykel and Nichole start them on a journey around the globe to save other transformed archangels from a life of imprisonment and torture."When Angels Gather" is the exciting next instalment following Stan L. Guyer's previous work "Archangels" and the epic conclusion to Mykel and Nichole's story. The return of a long-forgotten evil will force them and other angels to gather and prepare for a final battle to end their struggles. Will they manage to defeat their enemies once and for all? Or will their foes achieve the destruction and calamity they're after? Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "When Angels Gather" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.Media ContactPage Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com SOURCE Page Publishing 