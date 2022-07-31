Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Recent release "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren is a compelling spiritual work that explores the importance of communicating with God to strengthen one's faith.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Ogren, author of "Spiritualism…God's Great Controversy," and "Old World Protestant and Beyond" has completed his new book "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen": a gripping and potent spiritual work that helps readers learn to deepen their faith through communicating with God in a meaningful way.

Tags