...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees. Very warm tonight with lows in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon on Monday
afternoon and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds
will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires.
While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier
in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser on Monday. Widespread breezy winds
will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in
combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry
grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from
noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph
with strongest winds in the Kittitas Valley and along the
Washington and Oregon border.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Author Tom Ogren's new book "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" helps readers grow in faith in God through faith-strengthening, meaningful communication
Recent release "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren is a compelling spiritual work that explores the importance of communicating with God to strengthen one's faith.
BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Ogren, author of "Spiritualism…God's Great Controversy," and "Old World Protestant and Beyond" has completed his new book "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen": a gripping and potent spiritual work that helps readers learn to deepen their faith through communicating with God in a meaningful way.
Author Tom Ogren discusses his work, writing, "The Bible warns of deceptions. Being deceived in one way or another is something we all have experienced. The Bible has been on this platform of communication between God and man for thousands of years. Like many forms or ways to communicate, there is always something or someone infiltrating that which has been established, making what was meant to be a blessing now turned into an actual curse. Communication has always been essential, something man has always tried to make improvements on, from runners to messaging with flags or smoke to—what we are more familiar with—electronic messaging. Electronic messaging has evolved from the simple tapped-out code across a single wire to what we have available today."
He continues, "Methods of communicating throughout history has evolved and has had its problems. There are many things that can go wrong when getting our point across, even when we think what is said is straightforward. In communication, words that we hear may come to us perfect in every way but, to our understanding, has gotten misconstrued partially or totally. The Bible has stood the test of time in this respect, so it should not surprise us to see it attacked for its righteous character. The Bible does not leave us in the dark on this subject (Matthew 13:13–15). Our heart naturally has an unhealthy fear of God's word. The Holy Spirit desires to transform this fear into a fear of respect. This takes place in an atmosphere of unselfish love. The cross Jesus has been nailed to proves that untainted communication and pure love does exist still waiting our acceptance."
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Ogren's impactful work is ideal for readers seeking to grow their understanding of God's word.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
