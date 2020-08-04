SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto-Owners Insurance is among the nation's largest insurers providing coverage to more than 3 million policyholders and is now integrated with the IBQ Systems commercial platform.
Independent agents are now able to easily send customer data to Auto-Owners for Business Owners Policy (BOP) quotes from IBQ's platform, saving time and increasing efficiency with their single-entry solution.
"The independent agent is at the core of Auto-Owners business model and we strive to improve the agent's workflow when quoting commercial business," said Jeff Twait, director of commercial underwriting systems, Auto-Owners. "IBQ shares a similar goal and we were happy to work with them on this project."
"Auto-Owners has been a great partner for IBQ and we are excited to have them join our commercial platform," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "Independent agents that are appointed with Auto-Owners can benefit from our single entry platform. We cannot thank Auto-Owners enough for their dedication to the independent agent."
Auto-Owners is the twelfth commercial carrier to join the IBQ platform.
For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial.
ABOUT AUTO-OWNERS:
Established in 1916 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners Insurance Group is the 14th-largest property/casualty insurance group in the nation, based on written premium of over $8.8 billion. The company also ranks 320th on the Fortune 500 list. Auto-Owners sells its products through more than 48,000 licensed independent agents in its 26 operating states. The company provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than 3 million policyholders.
ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:
Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.
