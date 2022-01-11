AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY SINCRO CHOSEN AS A JAGUAR LAND ROVER DIGITAL PREFERRED WEBSITE AND ADVERTISING PROVIDER By Sincro Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Sincro) By Sincro Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sincro, a leader in automotive digital marketing and pioneer of providing personalized experiences for in-market shoppers, has been added by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as an approved website provider for the JLR Digital Certified Program. Sincro's third-generation twin AI improves dealer performance by helping automotive retailers turn inventory faster by providing relevant luxury experiences to in-market automotive shoppers in real time."We are thrilled to be working with JLR to help their retailers attract more buyers to win in their local market," said David Stalzer, Vice President, OEM Solutions & Advertising at Sincro. "The way consumers shop is always evolving, especially as buyers begin to make more big purchases online. Now more than ever, JLR retailers need to have the newest tools to attract and connect with in-market luxury shoppers online. Sincro's patented third-generation twin AI technology will also empower dealers' success with ad strategies to win local markets by providing the right luxury experience at the right time to luxury shoppers with the highest propensity to buy at the lowest cost per outcome." Sincro's fully responsive website platform creates an online showroom for dealers, increasing their sales and profitability by providing personalized tailored luxury experiences for four out of five visitors. Sincro's advertising solutions also allow retailers to optimize their spending with an effective cross-channel digital strategy in real time through a variety of solutions and tactics to meet a retailer's specific marketing goals. Sincro engages buyers across a vast array of virtual platforms including online videos, search and display, social, and digital TV. The Sincro digital automotive marketing suite of solutions has proven to deliver 8% more traffic, 52% percent more engagement, 53% more leads, and 38% more KPIs than the industry standard.JLR retailers also gain the benefit of Sincro's 16 partnerships, which include industry giants like Facebook, Amazon, CarGurus, Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, and many others. These relationships allow Sincro the proprietary ability to target and reach people from inspiration to purchase.Learn more about Sincro's JLR Digital offerings.About Sincro Sincro, an Ansira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing brought to life by intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies and consulting. Sincro is the leading provider of local marketing services and technologies for automotive clients, driving more than 83 million monthly unique visitors through a cross-channel landscape. For more, visit SincroDigital.com. Media Contact:Megan DuranMegan.Duran@Ansira.com 972.663.1380 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-digital-marketing-company-sincro-chosen-as-a-jaguar-land-rover-digital-preferred-website-and-advertising-provider-301458000.htmlSOURCE Sincro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter