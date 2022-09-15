AvaSure Logo (PRNewsfoto/AvaSure)

 By AvaSure

AvaSure ranked first as the solution to Reduce the Cost of Care for its transformational patient monitoring and virtual care technology to increase patient safety.

BELMONT, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the leading provider of acute care, virtual care and monitoring solutions, was recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report for the greatest impact on reducing the cost of care. The top 20 emerging solutions were selected by prominent healthcare leaders across the county with the help of KLAS to find the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare. This aim is to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve patient experiences, and improve clinician experiences.

