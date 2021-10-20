Aveshka win on Cornerstone Task Order under CIO-SP3 By Aveshka, Inc. Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Aveshka, Inc.) By Aveshka, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka is proud to announce its recent win of Cornerstone, a Task Order under the Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business Contract with the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC). Aveshka will perform the work under this vehicle in support of its Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) with Automation Technologies Inc. (ATI).Aveshka will enhance Cornerstone, the background investigation system used by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. All contracts under the CIO-SP3 vehicle will provide IT services which will include the development, management, and operation of large-scale, mission critical systems that federal agencies depend on."Under this five-year task order, Aveshka will work to maintain and enhance 'Cornerstone', the Background Investigation (BI) information management system used by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Under this program, Aveshka will provide critical financial analysis and reporting of BI cases," said Rohan Prabhu, Aveshka's Vice President of Technology Services.Cornerstone facilitates the BI process by retrieving, compiling, and distributing employee, contractor, and applicant information between several information systems throughout the extensive BI process."Aveshka is thrilled to continue its long-standing presence with US federal agencies, specifically its work with the Department of Homeland Security," said Girish Jindia, President and CEO of Aveshka. "Our robust technology capabilities will solve the various security challenges that are inevitably presented when it comes to protecting the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of our citizens." Aveshka utilizes multidisciplinary teams of seasoned experts that take a tailored approach to every engagement and customer requirement. Various agencies and organizations have sought Aveshka to support key technology initiatives that enable a digital enterprise. Aveshka's services encompass best practices and proven solutions that are rapidly deployed to fulfill mission requirements. ABOUT AVESHKA, INC. Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology, and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.aveshka.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aveshka-win-on-cornerstone-task-order-under-cio-sp3-301404473.htmlSOURCE Aveshka, Inc. 