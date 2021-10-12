Avis aux médias - Itinéraire de la vice-première ministre pour le mardi 12 octobre 2021 By Cabinet de la vice-première ministre du Canada Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OTTAWA, ON, le 12 oct. 2021 /CNW/ -Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont locales.Washington D.C. (États-Unis d'Amérique)La vice-première ministre arrivera à Washington D.C.Fermé aux médias.16 h 00La vice-première ministre tiendra une rencontre bilatérale avec la secrétaire au Trésor des États-Unis, Janet Yellen.Fermé aux médias. Ce document se trouve également à l'adresse : https://vicepm.canada.caSOURCE Cabinet de la vice-première ministre du Canada Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter