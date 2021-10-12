Support Local Journalism


OTTAWA, ON, le 12 oct. 2021 /CNW/ -

Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont locales.

Washington D.C. (États-Unis d'Amérique)







La vice-première ministre arrivera à Washington D.C.







Fermé aux médias.





16 h 00

La vice-première ministre tiendra une rencontre bilatérale avec la secrétaire au Trésor des États-Unis, Janet Yellen.







Fermé aux médias.

Ce document se trouve également à l'adresse : https://vicepm.canada.ca

SOURCE Cabinet de la vice-première ministre du Canada

