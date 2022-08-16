Guild Wars 2 comes to Steam August 23, 2022.

 By NCSOFT

New Platform, Twitch Drop Support, and New Complete Collection Arrive for One of the Highest-rated MMORPGs of All Time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Guild Wars® 2 launches on Steam on Tuesday, Aug. 23, marking the first time the critically-acclaimed MMORPG will be available on a third-party platform. Widely hailed as one of the most beloved PC games of all time, the subscription-free online world of Tyria celebrates its 10th birthday this month by opening the doors of adventure to a new group of players.

