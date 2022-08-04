Jesse Parker, Doc Swinson's Master Blender, has been gaining attention and winning awards as Docs has grown. Winning Washington State Distiller of the Year and Independent Bottler of the Year are two highlights from 2022.

 By Distiller's Way

Traditional methods and modern flavor profiles attract bourbon connoisseurs and wine drinkers alike

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNW-based distillery Doc Swinson's is shaking up the whiskey scene, one new release at a time.

