Award-Winning Puget Sound Accounting Firm Sweeney Conrad, Announces 20 Fall Promotions By Sweeney Conrad, PS Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweeney Conrad, an award-winning Kirkland accounting firm, announced their fall promotions this week. This year 20 employees are celebrating a promotion: Jamie Gardner, Senior Audit Manager Nick Hardy, Senior Tax Manager Catherine Hendrickson, Senior Tax Manager Keri Marsh, Senior Tax Manager Sara West, Senior Audit Manager David Halfhill, Tax Manager Shirley Huang, Tax Manager Courtney Krehoff, Tax Manager Connor Tidd, Tax Manager Ben Allen, Senior Audit Associate Sherry Browne, Senior Administrative Assistant Judi Davila, Senior Client Accounting Services Associate Nicholas Deehring, Senior Tax Associate Nestor Fiallos, Senior Tax Associate Ben Gardner, Senior Tax Associate Tan Khuu, Senior Tax Associate Brenda Licata, Senior Administrative Assistant Madison Oraivej, Senior Audit Associate Michael Ripley, Senior Tax Associate Ann Stryker, Senior Administrative Assistant "'Promotion season' is the best time of year at Sweeney Conrad," says Sam North, Sweeney Conrad's Managing Principal. "These past two years have been full of change and have required flexibility, but our team members have risen to the challenge. We stand by our foundation of 'People First' and that begins with our team. Their commitment to strong, long-standing client relationships, quality work, and continuous growth, is inspiring. Promotions are an exciting step forward in their careers, and an acknowledgement of their great work."About Sweeney Conrad, PSSweeney Conrad provides audit, tax, advisory and client accounting services to privately held companies and high net worth individuals. Founded in Bellevue in 1980, Sweeney Conrad is the leading locally owned Certified Public Accounting firm in the Puget Sound area. The firm was honored to be named by Puget Sound Business Journal as the #3 Mid-sized Workplace in 2021, as well as the #13 Mid-sized Accounting Firm to Work For in the US by Accounting Today. Learn more at http://www.sweeneyconrad.com. Media ContactEmily Taibl, Sweeney Conrad, PS, +1 4256291918, etaibl@sweeneyconrad.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Sweeney Conrad, PS 