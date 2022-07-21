Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Axis Medical Staffing, a Seattle, WA-based healthcare staffing agency specializing in contract assignments for travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals, has once again been named the top travel nursing agency in the nation. This time, Axis Medical Staffing has been ranked the #1 Travel Nursing Agency by BluePipes.

SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axis Medical Staffing, a Seattle, WA-based healthcare staffing agency specializing in contract assignments for travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals, has once again been named the top travel nursing agency in the nation. This time, Axis Medical Staffing has been ranked the #1 Travel Nursing Agency by BluePipes.

Tags