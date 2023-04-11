Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Axon Body 4 provides better quality footage with additional perspectives, streamlined operations and introduces real-time communications support making it far more than just a camera

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today introduced its next generation body-worn camera, Axon Body 4. Key upgrades include:


Tags