TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

 By Axon

Supreme Court issues a 9-0 decision in favor of Axon, allowing constitutional claims to proceed in federal court

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise Inc., (NASDAQ: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, on Friday secured a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court victory allowing its constitutional challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) structure and existence to proceed in Federal court.


