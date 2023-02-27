Baby Magic Soothing Hair & Body Wash, Vanilla & Oat Creamy Whipped Butter and Soft Powder Creamy Whipped Butter

Baby Magic Soothing Hair & Body Wash, Vanilla & Oat Creamy Whipped Butter and Soft Powder Creamy Whipped Butter

 By Baby Magic

The Iconic Brand Elevates Skincare Routine for Baby and Family

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After being trusted by parents for over 70 years, Baby Magic, the iconic baby skincare brand, is introducing a brand-new collection focused on sensitive skin needs with products that are great for baby and the whole family. Skin condition needs are rising with 55% of parents seeking products geared towards sensitive skin*. Baby Magic understands that special care can often come at a higher cost which is why the brand is focused on providing affordable, quality care to all parents. The brand's Soothing collection contains two new products that are made for baby's sensitive skin but perfect for the whole family – Soothing Hair & Body Wash and Creamy Whipped Butter.


