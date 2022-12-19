Support Local Journalism


Zillow data identifies the top five home trends to watch, including the return of mirrored walls and closed floor plans

  • Backyards are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year. Patios (13%) and pools (11%) have also seen a boost in listing mentions. 
  • Kitchen islands are surging in popularity, but will evolve in design to become statement pieces.
  • The youngest homeowners will lead the next wave of the renovation boom, leaning into eco-friendly, tech-forward projects. 


