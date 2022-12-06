Bradley Bale, MD and Amy Doneen, DNP

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atherosclerosis starts when cholesterol becomes trapped in the artery wall, sparking inflammation that could lead to a heart attack, stroke, or other chronic illnesses. The most common trigger is oxidative stress, which has been implicated in many chronic diseases, according to new peer-reviewed research published Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

The paper identifies 17 modifiable causes of oxidative stress—including an unhealthy lifestyle, gum disease, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and autoimmune disorders—and therapies to optimally manage these conditions. Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, which can cause healthy cells to become dysfunctional and harmful.


