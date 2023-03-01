Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


VANCOUVER, BC and SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) and global carbon reduction company First Mode today announced a purchase order for Ballard to supply First Mode with 30 hydrogen fuel cell modules – totaling 3 megawatts – to power several hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class mining haul trucks. This is the equivalent of approximately 4,000 horsepower.


Tags