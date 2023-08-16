Bamboo Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Insurance)

With a three-year revenue growth of 109 percent, Bamboo Insurance ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance, a reimagined insurance organization offering a customer-driven experience through ease and innovation, today announced that Inc. has recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing in the nation for 2023. The prestigious ranking represents a unique, data-driven look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.


