...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...
...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON
THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.On Thursday, winds will increase for areas in and around the
Lower Columbia Basin. Meanwhile, a monsoonal wave over southern
and central Oregon will result in isolated to widely scattered
thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening Thursday. These
storms will be capable of producing abundant lightning. On
Friday, a cold front will sweep across Washington and northern
Oregon for even stronger winds with critically low humidity.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest
winds will occur on Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103
to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although it will be a little cooler on
Thursday, confidence remains high that temperatures will exceed
100 degrees again. Low temperatures tonight in the mid 60s to
mid 70s will provide very limited overnight relief.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
