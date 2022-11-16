Banfield Foundation

Field Clinic Scholarship Program Will Fund Travel for 50 Volunteers in the Veterinary Profession Helping to Deliver Access to Care in Underserved Rural Communities

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital®, today announced a grant to the Humane Society of the United States' Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS) program to create its first-ever Field Clinic Travel Scholarship designed to provide travel scholarships for veterinary students, veterinary technicians and veterinary technician students, as well as veterinary assistants participating in RAVS field teaching clinics in 2023.


