Banfield Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Banfield Pet Hospital)

Banfield Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Banfield Pet Hospital)

 By Banfield Pet Hospital

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Report Highlights 1.5M Vulnerable Pets Helped and 485 Grants Awarded to Expand Access to Veterinary Care, Resources and Medical Equipment to Reach Underserved and Diverse Communities  

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital®, today released its 2022 annual Impact Report detailing how it helped make veterinary care, temporary shelter and disaster relief possible for nearly 1.5 million pets.


Tags