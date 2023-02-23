Support Local Journalism


In its fourth annual ceremony, the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award will be bestowed upon Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning icon Barbra Streisand

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRA STREISAND has been chosen by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation as the fourth recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, which will be presented on April 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. at the Library of Congress.


