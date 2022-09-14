Support Local Journalism


With the appointment, the elevated hospitality brand is preparing to launch Barsala Homes in vacation rental markets across the United States

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsala, an elevated hospitality brand in the short-term rental sector currently managing over 800 multifamily units nationwide, announced this week that it has appointed Jason Istrin as the Vice President of Real Estate for their single-family residential division. Jason's appointment comes as Barsala raised $20m and prepares to launch Barsala Homes, a new brand that will specialize in larger bedroom count single family homes designed and operated in vacation rental markets across the country.

