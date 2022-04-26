Seagull Scientific releases latest version of BarTender label management software
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seagull Scientific, Inc. has announced the immediate availability of BarTender 2022, built to enable secure, anywhere, anytime point-and-click printing, with expanded resources for integration in enterprise environments.
The software's new and enhanced capabilities include:
Anywhere, anytime printing — on any operating system — with BarTender's revamped Print Portal. Users can find, select and print labels from any device in an instant, via web browser. Detailed user permissions and expanded, in-depth administrator controls provide augmented security;
Point-and-click printing with the redesigned Print Station: locate documents, select printers, enter data, and print in an instant;
A customizable interface — companies can incorporate their own logos and colors, providing visual integration with business systems and a branded printing experience;
Seamless integration with enterprise applications — automate labeling using an extensive and diverse set of actions with a RESTful API;
Direct connection between label printing and data stored in SAP HANA — in the cloud or on-premises — with BarTender's SAP HANA database connector.
"BarTender 2022 continues our focus on developing software that reduces the complexities of doing business in today's rapidly shifting supply chain and compliance systems," said Harold Boe, President and CEO of Seagull Scientific. "This new software's simplified, more intuitive user experience and powerful, industry-leading features offer our customers the agility they need to respond to fluctuations in business, geopolitical and regulatory environments."
About BarTender by Seagull Scientific
The world's largest and most dynamic supply chains in every industry trust BarTender to create the labels, barcodes and RFID that keep their products moving, traceable and safe. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners. Learn more at http://www.seagullscientific.com.