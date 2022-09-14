...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
BarTender Mobile App Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation
The BarTender Mobile App has been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center to allow easy, fast and secure mobile printing of documents, barcode labels and RFID tags at the source of work
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seagull Scientific today announced it has successfully completed Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program for its BarTender® Mobile App for Android devices. This designation indicates to customers and partners that the BarTender Mobile App was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra products.
Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. BarTender by Seagull Scientific is a part of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program.
BarTender's powerful barcode software and labeling solutions enable organizations around the world to improve the efficiency, security, and compliance of their labeling practices. The BarTender Mobile App advances these capabilities with enhanced agility and accessibility for end users.
"Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we've tested the interoperability of the BarTender Mobile App with select products, including the TC21, TC26, TC52X, TC52AX, TC57X & QLN Printer Series, ZD400 Printer Series, ZQ300 and ZQ500 Printer Series," said Michael Leo, Director of Product Marketing, Seagull Scientific. "This assures logistics, retail and field managers that our application meets their needs and reduces both the risk and the deployment time for them."
Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions and software products, to meet user application-specific needs.
About Seagull Scientific
Every year, the world's largest and most dynamic supply chains in every industry trust BarTender to create and print over 40 billion of the labels, barcodes, documents, and RFID encodings that keep their products moving, traceable, and safe. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners. Learn more at Seagull Scientific