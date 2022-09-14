Support Local Journalism


The BarTender Mobile App has been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center to allow easy, fast and secure mobile printing of documents, barcode labels and RFID tags at the source of work

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seagull Scientific today announced it has successfully completed Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program for its BarTender® Mobile App for Android devices. This designation indicates to customers and partners that the BarTender Mobile App was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra products.

